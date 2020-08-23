Poor cleanliness arrangements irk the residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The residents of various localities including Arya Mohallad, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Javed Colony , Nadeem Colony, Chaman Zar and Waris Khan Sunday expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage spread in the areas were giving a stinking smell.

The residents of the area including Kashif, Hammad, Nadeem, Arshad, Masud ul Hassan Qazi, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sajid Masud, Mohsin Aziz and others complained that poor cleanliness in the area, was causing diseases including dengue among the residents.

"There is no proper arrangement of cleanliness are put on place to avoid diseases," they added.

One of the complainant in the area of Nadeem Colony told that buffaloes also found in the area adding that their presence make the environment polluted. The residents demanded of Solid Waste Management Company to give attention to the neglected area.