Poor cleanliness irks LDA DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) DG LDA Tahir Farooq visited Allama Iqbal Town and Mustafa Town Scheme.

He also visited Moon Market, Sabzi Mandi near Multan Road, Civic Center Mustafa Town.

Expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness conditions in Multan Road Sabzi Mandi, he summoned the Market Committee Incharge and reprimanded him.

He sought a plan for the remodeling of Multan Road Sabzi Mandi and its surroundings. He also visited Mustafa Town Civic Center and directed that fencing be done on LDA-owned property in Civic Center. An operation to remove encroachments, shanties and cattle from around Civic Center should be carried out to ensure the protection of LDA valuable property, he added. The DG also visited Hidayat Block and directed the removal of encroachments and shanties.