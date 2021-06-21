UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poor Cleanliness Measures Witnessed Dhoke Elahi Bukush

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:57 PM

Poor cleanliness measures witnessed Dhoke Elahi Bukush

The residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed deep concern over poor cleanliness system and heaps of garbage in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed deep concern over poor cleanliness system and heaps of garbage in the area. The residents of the area including Kashif, Hammad, Nadeem, Arshad, Masud ul Hassan Qazi, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sajid Masud, Mohsin Aziz and others complained that poor cleanliness in the area, was causing multiple diseases among the residents. A complainant Arshad Mehmood said that due to presence of buffaloes, there was threat to spread dengue in the area. He pointed out that heaps of garbage were breeding mosquitoes. "The increasing mosquitoes are causing dengue fever," he added.

Another complainant Waheed Anjum said that clogged and broken sewerage lines were aggravating their problems. Garbage was not lifted for several weeks, resulting into pathetic conditions, he added. Naveed Chaudhry another complainant said that despite repeated complaints and protests the concerned authorities had not moved an inch to settle the issue, fearing that as the corona third wave was most dangerous, the present government was taking solid steps to contain coronavirus. He said that no one can deny the importance of cleanliness, he stressed the need to keep the surroundings clean to avoid the diseases.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Arshad Mehmood Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

33 minutes ago

SCCI, Kazakhstan discuss promising investment oppo ..

58 minutes ago

EU to Assess Conditions for Potential Election Obs ..

1 minute ago

Fully Vaccinated Arrivals in Canada Allowed to For ..

1 minute ago

Crimea's Resort City of Yalta Prepares for New Bou ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Announces Complete Lifting of Coronavirus- ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.