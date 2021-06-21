Poor cleanliness measures witnessed Dhoke Elahi Bukush

The residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed deep concern over poor cleanliness system and heaps of garbage in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed deep concern over poor cleanliness system and heaps of garbage in the area. The residents of the area including Kashif, Hammad, Nadeem, Arshad, Masud ul Hassan Qazi, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sajid Masud, Mohsin Aziz and others complained that poor cleanliness in the area, was causing multiple diseases among the residents. A complainant Arshad Mehmood said that due to presence of buffaloes, there was threat to spread dengue in the area. He pointed out that heaps of garbage were breeding mosquitoes. "The increasing mosquitoes are causing dengue fever," he added.

Another complainant Waheed Anjum said that clogged and broken sewerage lines were aggravating their problems. Garbage was not lifted for several weeks, resulting into pathetic conditions, he added. Naveed Chaudhry another complainant said that despite repeated complaints and protests the concerned authorities had not moved an inch to settle the issue, fearing that as the corona third wave was most dangerous, the present government was taking solid steps to contain coronavirus. He said that no one can deny the importance of cleanliness, he stressed the need to keep the surroundings clean to avoid the diseases.