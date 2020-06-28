Poor condition of cleanliness irk residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The residents of various localities including Arya Mohallad, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Javed Colony , Nadeem Colony, Chaman Zar and Waris Khan have expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage spread in the area are giving a stinking smell.

The residents of the area including Kashif, Hammad, Nadeem, Arshad, Masud ul Hassan Qazi, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sajid Masud, Mohsin Aziz and others complained that poor cleanliness in the area, is causing diseases including dengue among the area residents.

There is no proper arrangement of cleanliness were put on place to avoid diseases. One of the complainant in the area Nadeem Colony told that buffaloes also found in the area, there presence make the environment polluted. The residents demanded of Solid Waste Management Company to give attention to the neglected area.