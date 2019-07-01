Poor countries pay more for medicines study

Basic, everyday drugs can cost up to 20 to 30 times more in some poor countries than others, according to a new study released by Center for Global Development,Washington, D.C, United States

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Basic, everyday drugs can cost up to 20 to 30 times more in some poor countries than others, according to a new study released by Center for Global Development,Washington, D.C, United States.

The study examined billions of Dollars of health spending on common, life-saving medicines in developing countries, mostly in Africa and Asia. To date, it is one of the largest-ever studies on global health procurement.

Amanda Glassman, one of the authors of the study and the executive vice president at the Center for Global Development, said poor countries pay more than others for common medicines to relieve pain or treat hypertension in large part because of flawed drug buying practices and broken generic medicines markets.

Glassman's research focuses on priority-setting, resource allocation and value for money in global health, as well as data for development.

Kalipso Chalkidou, the director of global health policy at the Center for Global Development and an author of the study said a robust market for generic drugs is a core part of an affordable health system. But in way too many countries, generic drug markets are broken and patients are paying the price, she said.

The very poorest countries are currently not affected when foreign donors purchase medicine on their behalf, meaning their over-the-counter medicines remain at low cost. But with income levels rising, low- and middle-income countries face the prospect of a transition from donor aid. Yet many poor countries have limited experience and capacity in procurement-related functions, The Independent reported.

Richer countries, thanks to public money and strong processes for buying drugs, are able to procure cheaper medicines.

Low- to middle-income countries "have little ability to negotiate prices down and quality assure products" and there are lots of mark-ups, often due to taxes and corruption.

"You need enough competition to keep prices low and quality assurance that consumers trust, or essential medicines are going to be much more expensive than they should be," Chalkidou said.

Also, poor the disease burdens in poor countries is shifting from infectious to noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes. To meet their citizens' evolving health needs, governments will need to purchase and make available a very different set of health products from those procured today.

The report noted that health product purchasing in low- and lower-middle-income countries already makes up a sizeable share of overall health spending.

The study had three main findings: First that developing countries, prices for basic generic medicines can vary widely and far exceed wealthy-country prices. Some purchasers in low- and middle-income countries pay as much as 20 to 30 times more for basic generic medicines.

Secondly, low- and middle-income countries purchase more expensive branded generic drugs rather than unbranded quality-assured generics. In the U.S., most drugs are either on-patent medicines or unbranded generics. But in many developing countries more expensive brand-name generics are widely used, because people are concerned about unsafe or counterfeit drugs.

Three, there is little competition in the supply of essential medicines in low- and middle-income countries. The largest seller of products like contraceptives, cancer medicines, and antiparasitics can account for upwards of 85% of all sales in some countries.

A global analysis shows that world consumption of pharmaceutical products increased dramatically from US$ 70 billion to US$ 317 billion in the period between 1975 and 2000. During this period the world's per capita consumption of medicines increased from US$ 17 to US$ 53.

Yet more than 80% of all pharmaceutical products are consumed by the 15% of the world population living in industrialised countries, a figure which reflects a grossly uneven distribution of pharmaceutical consumption across the world.

The report notes that governments, non-governmental organizations, and households in many low-income countries struggle continuously to ensure and secure access to even the most basic life-saving medicines, especially in rural areas.

In low-income countries therefore, the most urgent concerns relate to the need to attain affordability and equity of access with respect to these vital pharmaceuticals, and beyond that to attain the same for a somewhat wider range of "essential medicines".

The report notes that affordability of medicines by individual patients in low-income countries is an important factor influencing access to care and treatment.