Poor, Destitute Should Not Be Forgotten On Eid: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Poor, destitute should not be forgotten on Eid: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday, congratulating the people on Eidul Azha, said following the Sunnah of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) they sacrificed animals every year as per the command of Allah Almighty, they should also not forget those who were not able to perform the religious obligation

The governor, in his message on Eidul Azha, said the poor and destitute people, and those who were badly affected by economic conditions, deserved the most attention from their well-off brethren, and the Islamic injunctions in that regard were also clear that they were entitled to the meat of sacrificial animals.

Some 100 camels would be sacrificed at the Governor House, whose meat would be distributed among the deserving and needy people, he added.

The governor asserted that the darkness from society could be removed by following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). "A welfare society can be established if we mould our lives as per sayings of the Prophet." He recalled that Pakistan came into being as a result of the great sacrifices of Muslims and it could be made a stable, strong, prosperous and Islamic welfare state if "all of us remove our differences".

The governor said the entire nation condemned the May 9 incidents and proved that no conspiracy against the country's security and stability could succeed.

