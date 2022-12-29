UrduPoint.com

"Poor Editing Job," Zulfi Bukhari Rejects Latest Audio Leak

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 29, 2022 | 12:59 PM

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

The alleged audio leak features conversion between Zulfi Bukhari and Bushra Bibi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) PTI leader and former PM aide Zulfi Bukhari strongly rejected a recent audio leak allegedly featuring his conversation with PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Bukhari said the audio leak is fake and called it "poor editing job".

Taking to Twitter, Zulfi Bukhari wrote: “Poor editing job, (worse than the last one) as I said previously”.

“I am willing to pay for the forensics. Going below the belt on these fake audios is something that only a characterless person or regime could do. Futile attempt to hurt families,” he concluded.

The reaction came a day after an audio clip surfaced on social media in which Bushra Bibi asked the PTI leader about selling some watches of Imran Khan. Both, at later stage, could be heard engaging in an intimate discussion and at one point, Zulfi purportedly shared his feelings of being lonely and asked her to rekindle the connection between them.

The woman, who is said to be Bushra Bibi, however, told him about how difficult it was to find a soulmate. She also explained the reasons why he was away from her. .

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Social Media Twitter Wife Job Women From Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

36 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

1 hour ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract h ..

Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract huge turnout of shoppers for 2n ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.