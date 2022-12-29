"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

(@Abdulla99267510)

The alleged audio leak features conversion between Zulfi Bukhari and Bushra Bibi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) PTI leader and former PM aide Zulfi Bukhari strongly rejected a recent audio leak allegedly featuring his conversation with PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Bukhari said the audio leak is fake and called it "poor editing job".

Taking to Twitter, Zulfi Bukhari wrote: “Poor editing job, (worse than the last one) as I said previously”.

“I am willing to pay for the forensics. Going below the belt on these fake audios is something that only a characterless person or regime could do. Futile attempt to hurt families,” he concluded.

The reaction came a day after an audio clip surfaced on social media in which Bushra Bibi asked the PTI leader about selling some watches of Imran Khan. Both, at later stage, could be heard engaging in an intimate discussion and at one point, Zulfi purportedly shared his feelings of being lonely and asked her to rekindle the connection between them.

The woman, who is said to be Bushra Bibi, however, told him about how difficult it was to find a soulmate. She also explained the reasons why he was away from her. .