Poor education, health system in province reflects performance of the Sindh government: Muhammad Mian Soomro

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro Saturday said 18 state owned enterprises were on privatization list however, the Pakistan Steel Mills had yet not been included in the list

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro Saturday said 18 state owned enterprises were on privatization list however, the Pakistan Steel Mills had yet not been included in the list.

Speaking at a press conference in Qasimabad here, Soomro said the prices of commodities had begun to decrease, adding that the federal government's policies would provide more relief to the people.

"The people will also see improvement in the upcoming budget for fiscal 2020-21 as well," he told.

When asked to comment on the political meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in Karachi, Soomro said the meetings were routine political contacts.

"The PTI's government is going to make the inquiry report concerning the food price inflation public," the minister said.

To another question, he said the local government system was mean to transfer the authority to the district and still lower level to carry out grass root level development.

He said the PTI was maintaining its contacts with political allies in Sindh for the upcoming local government elections in the province.

Responding to another query, he said the poor education and health system in the province reflected performance of the Sindh government.