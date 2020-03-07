UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poor Education, Health System In Province Reflects Performance Of The Sindh Government: Muhammad Mian Soomro

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:28 PM

Poor education, health system in province reflects performance of the Sindh government: Muhammad Mian Soomro

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro Saturday said 18 state owned enterprises were on privatization list however, the Pakistan Steel Mills had yet not been included in the list

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro Saturday said 18 state owned enterprises were on privatization list however, the Pakistan Steel Mills had yet not been included in the list.

Speaking at a press conference in Qasimabad here, Soomro said the prices of commodities had begun to decrease, adding that the federal government's policies would provide more relief to the people.

"The people will also see improvement in the upcoming budget for fiscal 2020-21 as well," he told.

When asked to comment on the political meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in Karachi, Soomro said the meetings were routine political contacts.

"The PTI's government is going to make the inquiry report concerning the food price inflation public," the minister said.

To another question, he said the local government system was mean to transfer the authority to the district and still lower level to carry out grass root level development.

He said the PTI was maintaining its contacts with political allies in Sindh for the upcoming local government elections in the province.

Responding to another query, he said the poor education and health system in the province reflected performance of the Sindh government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Muhammad Mian Soomro Price Qasimabad Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Government to facilitate film, cinema industry: Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Dacoits kill two passersby during robbery in I-9 I ..

2 minutes ago

Six Taliban Members Killed, 10 Injured in Clashes ..

2 minutes ago

WHO chief calls for private sector to boost global ..

14 minutes ago

Russia to Rely More on Biometric Data to Identify ..

14 minutes ago

At Least 9 Hurt in Blast Near Pakistani Border Wit ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.