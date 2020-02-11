Poor families to get facility of Ration cards soon : Chairman USC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman, Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Zulqarnain Khan Tuesday said the government would soon issue `rashan cards' to the poor through which a holder could get daily items from Utility Stores easily at affordable rates.

Ration card scheme would be introduced soon by the PTI led government in which USC outlets would play a key role, he said while talking in a Radio program.

"I am thankful to PM Imran Khan for listening to our requests and advised the concerned Advisor on Economic Affairs to immediately release Rs. 1.5 billion to ensure the availability of basic commodities on all utility stores, he mentioned.

He said all basic food items, including flour, ghee, sugar, cooking oil, rice, and pulses are available on USC outlets at the prices lower than the open market.

PM Imran Khan called on urgent meeting and took a comprehensive briefing, he said adding, PM instructed to provide commodities to masses at subsidized rates.

"We will provide subsidy of Rs. 2 billion per month and essential commodities would be provided at 25 per cent cheaper rated than market, he added.

"As a Chairman of Utility Store Corporation I have shared my number and people can contact me anytime in case of any complain. We will provide subsidy of Rs. 50/kg on oil and Rs. 20/kg on flour", he infomred.

Our team is efficiently working to make sure that they would deliver, Chairman said.

To a Question, he said the government is providing loans to youth under Kamyab Jawan Program at the rate of six per cent and most of the applicants of the loans have expressed willingness to open grocery stores which would support them.