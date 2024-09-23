Poor governance, law & order in KP increase people’s problems: Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Monday categorically stated that the deteriorating governance and law & order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have negatively impacted the lives of people besides marred development works.

He strongly indicated that if the situation does not improve in KP, the imposition of Governor Rule may be considered as a last resort for the sake of people.

Addressing a press-conference here, Engr Amir Muqam, who is also the Provincial President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, maintained that Governor Rule was a constitutional provision that would be considered as a last option if the ongoing grim situation in KP becomes uncontrollable.

Expressing his deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly in the southern districts and merged areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Engr Amir Muqam referred to the recent IED blast in Malam Jabba Swat district that resulted in the death of one policeman and injuries to four others.

Muqam described the Malam Jabba blast was a deep-rooted conspiracy aimed at damaging the country’s image. He accused the Chief Minister KP of focusing on agitation and leading public rallies rather than addressing governance and law and order issues in his province.

Muqam claimed that for the first time, policemen in KP had been incited to protest, making it unsafe for people to leave their homes after night, especially in southern districts and merged areas of the province.

Strongly criticizing the KP government ‘s poor performance especially in higher education sector in the province, where about 25 public sector universities are operating without Vice Chancellors, marring education standards and research works immensely.

Instead of appointing VCs, the Chief Minister KP had announced plans to sell university properties, which Muqam argued would lead to economic collapse for these cash-starved educational institutions in the province.

The Federal Minister noted recent accusations of malpractices, nepotism and corruption among provincial ministers and advisers, stating that the public now sees the Chief Minister's statements as empty slogans and is mocking it.

After PTI’s failed Lahore show, he claimed that the Chief Minister KP has intentionally delayed the convoy to the event, predicting similar outcomes for the upcoming planned shows of PTI in Mianwali and Rawalpindi.

Engr Amir Muqam praised the people of Lahore for distancing themselves from divisive, agitation and hollow slogans politics of PTI, indicating that the poor turnout at Lahore’s gathering strongly reflected growing discontent of masses with PTI leadership due to their long stubbornness and rhetoric approach.

He further said that the Chief Minister KP has no mandate to negotiate directly with the Afghan government on an issue, which is the federal government’s responsibility.

Emphasizing the sacrifices of KP’s people in combating terrorism, he reiterated their hopes for peace from the provincial government, which he criticized for failing to address terrorism effectively in the province.

He also pointed out that the Chief Minister KP had not made any solid efforts to mediate a peace deal among warring tribes in Parachinar in Kurram district where people were martyred and injured in fighting on land disputes.

On the Afghan refugees situation, Engr Amir Muqam said that approximately three million Afghans resided in Pakistan, including 1.4 million with POR cards, and the government was encouraging their voluntary repatriation to their home country.

On recent judicial reforms, he stated the government advocates constitutional amendments through consensus to provide speedy justice to litigants.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Govt’s economic reforms have led to a single-digit inflation rate, improved stock exchange performance, and stabilized the Pakistani rupee against the Dollar.

Muqam affirmed that the Pakistani armed forces have consistently supported the nation during all crises, from natural disasters to the war on terrorism.

He concluded by asserting that the judiciary is independent and will adjudicate cases against the PTI founder charged with corruption and ruled out NRO for anyone. He described a recent supportive statement from a newspaper of a rival country in favour of the PTI founder as a wake-up call.

