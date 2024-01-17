Poor Inflows Leads To Reduction Of Outflows To Only 100 Cusecs From Mangla Dam
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM
The water level in the Mangla dam rose on Wednesday due to slow-paced, insufficient inflows of 4400 cusecs of water, which continued to release only 100 cusecs of water for the fifth day in a row, according to official sources
The second-largest reservoir in the nation, Mangla Dam, was discovered to be continuously dry approximately five days ago as a result of the ongoing, slow-paced inflows caused by sporadic snowfall on the highest peaks of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir. This was due to the reported snowfall on the highest upper reaches of the state.
As a result, there was an extraordinary drop in river water flow that fell into the reservoir, thus lowering the water level to a greater extent.
According to official sources who spoke with APP on Wednesday, the water level at Mangla Dam, which is situated in the AJK district of Mirpur, was recorded as 1157.65 feet on Monday, compared to a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and a live storage capacity of 2.
097 MAF in the reservoir.
According to the sources, the dam's water level is currently rising gradually but at the slowest rate.
The water level in the Mangla Dam reservoir was measured at 1157.65 feet by Wednesday, January 17, 2024, following the discharge of 84.35 feet of water from the reservoir due to the continuing season's continuous due intake of water.
It should be noted that Mangla Dam, the nation's largest reservoir in terms of water storage, was seasonal impounding on August 17, 2018, when it was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet. The Mangla Dam reservoir currently has 2.097 million acre feet (MAF) of water available, the media wing of WAPDA announced on Wednesday.
On Monday, the Mangla dam reservoir's Jhelum River inflows were measured at 3300 cusecs, while the dam's outflows were only 100 cusecs.
In the meantime, on Monday, the barrages, reservoir levels, and overall positions of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma remained as under.
