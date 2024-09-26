Poor Infrastructure , Sewerage Issues Disrupt Trade At Grain Market
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Multan Grain Market, known as the largest in South Asia, has long been a hub of economic activity,
yet it faces numerous unresolved issues that continue to hinder its operations.
For years, the market has struggled with poor sanitation, broken roads, and inadequate sewerage
systems, and despite being a vital part of the region's trade, these problems remain unaddressed.
Traders and merchants, who depend on the smooth functioning of this market, are increasingly frustrated
by the lack of attention from the authorities. One of the most pressing concerns is the poor sanitation in the market. The absence of a proper waste disposal system has resulted in the accumulation of garbage,
which not only creates an unsightly environment but also poses a significant health risk to those working
in or visiting the market. Compounding these problems, the sewerage system is severely outdated, leading to frequent blockages and overflow. With no effective drainage in place, recent rains have turned the market into pools of stagnant water, which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests. The traders report that this water has caused unbearable foul smells, creating an unhealthy atmosphere for both workers
and customers. Along with sanitation issues, the roads leading to and within the grain market are in a state of disrepair. Many roads are filled with potholes, making transportation difficult for traders who move large quantities of goods daily. The broken roads have also led to a rise in vehicle damage and increased transport costs, further burdening the merchants. Additionally, the absence of streetlights has caused frequent accidents and incidents of theft, making it unsafe for traders, especially during the evening hours. The market, which should be bustling with activity, now faces reduced footfall due to these deteriorating conditions.
At a recent reception organized by the Supreme Council of Multan Grain Market in honor of MPA Salman Naeem, these issues were at the forefront of discussion. Shahid Alam Qureshi, Chairman of the Supreme Council, stated that the grain market, despite being the largest in Asia, has not received the attention it deserves from the local administration. "Since the market's establishment, the problems have remained unchanged," he said. "This market should be a model for others, but instead, we are struggling with basic necessities." Mudasir Raja, a prominent figure among the traders, echoed these concerns. He pointed out that the traders and merchants of Multan Grain Market have always supported the administration, responding promptly to any call for cooperation. However, despite their efforts, the authorities have failed to address the chronic issues plaguing the market. "We have always extended our support to the administration," Raja said. "But it is disappointing to see that our issues are constantly ignored." Responding to these concerns, MPA Salman Naeem reassured the traders that their problems would be resolved as a priority. In his address, he acknowledged the significance of the grain market to the region's economy and pledged to take swift action to address the longstanding issues. "The grain market is like my home, and its problems are my own," he said. "I assure you that these issues will be resolved on a priority basis." To ensure that these problems are tackled effectively, Salman Naeem announced the formation of a special committee that will include members of both the Market Committee and the Supreme Council. The purpose of this committee will be to collaborate closely with the traders and develop a comprehensive plan to solve the market's pressing issues. "We will work together, consult each other, and ensure that the right solutions are implemented," Naeem added.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CEO HESCO pays surprise visits to various sub-divisions1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on various Initiatives1 minute ago
-
Governor lauds KP-PRCS efforts, added 12 new members2 minutes ago
-
Governor underscores collective efforts to utilize natural resources2 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews progress of Clean Punjab Program2 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam for utilization of resources to help out Afghan Refugees12 minutes ago
-
India holding leaderless fake election in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio drive reviewed12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews steps taken for beautification of city12 minutes ago
-
Three young girls drown into pond in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Khushal Khattak university organizes seminar on SAR report writing, online publication verification22 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir condemns farcical elections in IIOJK22 minutes ago