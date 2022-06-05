UrduPoint.com

Poor Man Appeals To Govt, Affluentials For Daughter's Marriage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Poor man appeals to govt, affluentials for daughter's marriage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :A poor citizen of Peshawar Sunday appealed to the government and affluent people for financial assistance for his daughter's marriage besides ensuring treatment to his 10-year-old daughter facing trauma.

Talking to media men, Muhammad Khan said that he also submitted his appeal to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Citizen Portal Islamabad and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Complaint Cell. He demanded financial assistance from political and social circles and all rich people for the treatment of his 10-year-old daughter and also for the marriage of his other daughter.

Mohammad Khan has said that on January 27, 2022 in an accident my two children were burnt due to fire including 8 year old Muhammad Talha whose body was burnt.

He remained under treatment for 10 days at LRH and Burn Center Hayatabad Peshawar but later on succumbed to his burn injuries. He said his entire savings amount to around Rs. 0.6 million occurred on his treatment. He said a lot of expenditure also occurred on my 10-year-old daughter as well. He said before the incident, the marriage of his other daughter was ready but due to the expenditure of all his savings on his kids' treatment, he had no more money for his daughter's marriage, therefore, he appealed to the government and rich people to help him out.

Due to non-availability of dowry, the marriage has not taken place yet. Therefore, he appealed to the government and well-offs to provide financial assistance to him in view of the compulsion of a father on 9073554 EasyPay Account No: 0343-3311958

