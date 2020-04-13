UrduPoint.com
Poor Merchants To Be Helped By Traders' Organization In Lockdown: CM Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Poor merchants to be helped by traders' organization in lockdown: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday presided over a meeting to review the measures including wheat purchasing, commencement of construction activities in the private and official sector, traders' stance on lockdown and other related issues in wake of the coronavirus.

Some important decisions were approved in supervision of the Chief Minister during the meeting to defeat the COVID-19.

Provincial ministers including Mir Saleem Khosa, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Asghar Khan Achakzai, Mubeen Khan Khilji, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Fazeel Asghar, Secretary food Department, Dostain Jamaldeni, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta, Special Secretary Health, Commissioner Quetta, Deputy Commissioner and other related officials attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the Food Department's officer has been instructed to initiate measures for ensuring purchasing of wheat at the government level which included 12 transportations of wheat acquiring and setting up centers in the Naseerabad division in the supervision of Chief Minister Balochistan.

The meeting also directed the Department of Communications to start the construction of roads and the structure of buildings in different phases and it was also agreed that the purpose of lockdown was to control the spread of the coronavirus for protection public health from it.

The meeting also decided to provide loans to poor traders to assist them and to distribute rations among those labourers who were working at various shops through traders' organizations.

The Chief Minister Balochistan said provincial and Federal governments were providing financial support to needy people including daily wagers under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and ration in respective areas of province for decreasing worries of deserved people in lockdown.

