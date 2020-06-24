Poor, needy being paid under an integrated system in Ehsaas Emergency Program: Dr. Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division (PASSD) Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that under the Ehsaas Emergency Program, the poor and needy are being paid under an integrated system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division (PASSD) Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that under the Ehsaas Emergency Program, the poor and needy are being paid under an integrated system.

She expressed these views while talking to the mediamen during her visit to Chotta Lahore Swabi for distribution of payment under Ehsaas Emergency Program and also to listen to the difficulties being faced by the needy, poor and deserving people. Assistant Director of Emergency Program Swabi District Sajjad Ali was also present on the occasion.

She said no difficulties would be faced by the poor and needy people in payment as a proper mechanism has been established to redress the difficulties being faced by them in the payment.

She said under the Ehsaas Emergency Program, the poor are being paid under an integrated system and in Ehsaas program, if someone has violated the rights of the deserving, an FIR will be registered against them and legal action will also be taken.

PM Imran Khan's vision is to uplift the backward classes and provide them all facilities so that they could be brought at bar with others, Dr. Sania Nishtar said, adding, "Ehsaas Emergency Program is a reflection of the Prime Minister's vision actually." She said no one would be allowed to misappropriate the right of the deserving and if anyone found so, legal action would be taken against and filing an FIR against them.

She disclosed that 90% of the payment has been made, however, if any deserving person has not contacted the administration after the first mobile message, the mobile message has been sent again to the beneficiaries of the auto reverse case and the payment is in progress.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division, Dr. Sania Nishtar, while instructing the concerned officers and officials of Ehsaas Emergency Program, said that these deserving persons should not face any difficulty and no delay in payment of money would be tolerated.

She said that an FIR should be registered against those persons who are involved in violating the rights of the deserving people's and submit an immediate report to her.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar discussed with the beneficiaries of the existing Emergency Program and got acquainted with the difficulties in payment.

Dr. Sania said that she was happy that about 90 per cent of the beneficiaries have been paid.

She said that the backward class should be uplifted and facilities should be provided to them. However, the Emergency Program reflects the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and to fulfill that vision the managements of the Ehsaas Emergency Program are working day and night to ensure reaching to every needy, poor and deserving family.