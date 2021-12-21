Poor parents appealed for funds for treatment of children

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A poor couple has appealed for the treatment of their 3 ailing children who were suffering from a complicated neuro disease for a long time.

According to details, Muhammad Juman Leghari resident of village Pir Atta Muhammad Shah of Tando Allahyar along with his wife and children appealed for financial assistance.

Poor villager while talking to media on Monday here in Badin Press club said that his children Sanam, Abdul Qadeer and Mehwish were suffering from complicated neuro disease and he has spent all savings besides selling of his valuables for the treatment of his children but unfortunately, children were not cured due to inadequate treatment.

He further said that doctors have advised proper medical treatment of children but he was unable to meet expenditure by his pocket.

Juman appealed to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh health minister and philanthropists for financial support to get their ailing children treated.