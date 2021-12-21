UrduPoint.com

Poor Parents Appealed For Funds For Treatment Of Children

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Poor parents appealed for funds for treatment of children

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A poor couple has appealed for the treatment of their 3 ailing children who were suffering from a complicated neuro disease for a long time.

According to details, Muhammad Juman Leghari resident of village Pir Atta Muhammad Shah of Tando Allahyar along with his wife and children appealed for financial assistance.

Poor villager while talking to media on Monday here in Badin Press club said that his children Sanam, Abdul Qadeer and Mehwish were suffering from complicated neuro disease and he has spent all savings besides selling of his valuables for the treatment of his children but unfortunately, children were not cured due to inadequate treatment.

He further said that doctors have advised proper medical treatment of children but he was unable to meet expenditure by his pocket.

Juman appealed to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh health minister and philanthropists for financial support to get their ailing children treated.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Poor Wife Badin Tando Allahyar Murad Ali Shah Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

28 minutes ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

27 seconds ago
 Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's ..

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

29 seconds ago
 US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan ..

US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollutio ..

30 seconds ago
 Egypt jails key revolution figure Abdel Fattah for ..

Egypt jails key revolution figure Abdel Fattah for 5 years

32 seconds ago
 Arrest Made in Connection With Attack on Belarusia ..

Arrest Made in Connection With Attack on Belarusian Embassy in London - Police

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.