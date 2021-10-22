UrduPoint.com

Poor Performance: 34 Police Officials Punished

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:28 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Qureshi on Friday said that 34 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) including 15 investigation officers (IOs), senior investigation officers have been punished for dereliction of duty, poor investigation and public complaints

The departmental took action against the cops in accordance with the law, the punishments against the said police officials were included stoppage of annual increment, centurion and imposition of fine.

SSP Imran Qureshi said that no negligence will be tolerated in the performance of duties and all those involvedin illegal acts will be taken to task.

He further directed the police officials/officers ensure maintenance of law and order, curb crimes in their respective limits so that masses should not suffer.

