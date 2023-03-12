UrduPoint.com

Poor Quality Seeds Hinder Bumper Pulse Production In Country: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Poor quality seeds hinder bumper pulse production in country: experts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The use of low quality seed is the major cause of decline in production of pulses in the country as over Rs 110 billion are being spent annually to import the commodity despite the fact that Pakistan is an agricultural country.

Besides this, selection of marginal soil (less fertile, deserts), lack of mechanization, water shortage and poor marketing system are also some important factors that are damaging pulse sector. This was stated by an expert from Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) Bhakkar while talking to APP here.

He informed that pulses are grown at an area of 3.2 million hectares in the country but the major area is less fertile.

The country faced shortage of 275,000 tonnes of chickpea, 66,000 tonnes moungbean, 166,000 tonnes mash, and 160,000 tonnes of lentil pulse annually.

Pakistan used to import these pulses largely from Australia and Canada, the expert said.

About per acre production of pulses in the country, the expert informed that Pakistan was achieving 200 kg per acre while Australia was getting 1,400 kg. About the reason behind extremely low production, Dr Khalid observed that the country was faced with issue of seed quality.

The funding on research on pulses were meagre. He, however, hinted that Pakistan was spending huge amount of Rs 110 billion on import of pulses annually.

To a query about how production of pulses can be increased, he said, "We have to work on availability of quality seed, selection of fertile land and improvement in marketing system to invite farmers attention towards production of pulses."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Australia Import Poor Water Canada Bhakkar From Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.