Poor Quality Water, Food Cause Health Issues For Women, Juvenile In Jails

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:51 PM

Poor quality water, food cause health issues for women, juvenile in jails

The food and water condition available to women and juvenile in prisons need attention of the authorities concerned as contaminated water and unhygienic food in jails of Punjab are causing serious health hazardous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The food and water condition available to women and juvenile in prisons need attention of the authorities concerned as contaminated water and unhygienic food in jails of Punjab are causing serious health hazardous.

The report titled "Strengthening the realization of the rights of children and Women Detainees in Pakistan" prepared by Dr .Raania Ahsan, Advisor Wafaqi |Mohtasib (Ombudsman) revealed the situation in jails.

According to the report, spring water was supplied in jails through old, broken and worn out pipes causing wastage of water.

The report showed that the jail inmates face problems to get clean drinking water whereas they also had no access to proper sanitation and hygiene facilities.

There was need to install reverse Osmosis plants to purify the spring water which was not drinkable, the report suggested. Shortage of food items was a big hurdle for the female prisoners who used to cook on their own in the prisons, it added.

The report suggested that there should be a mini utility store in all the jails premises to enable prisoners for buying items of daily use at reasonable prices.

