Poor Road Safety Measures Claim The Lives Of Two Motorcyclists

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 11:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Poor road safety measures claimed the lives of two motorcyclists on Pindigheb-Talagang road near Chalian Chowk in the limits of Pindigheb police station on Friday, police and rescue sources said.

Sources said that 29-year-old Kamran Zahoor, along with his colleague 38-year-old Asad Mehmood, was going for duty at a local oil field on his motorcycle when they fell into a ditch for a drainage line dug by the contactor; consequently, they died on the spot.

Later, rescue 1122 retrieved their bodies and shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital. Police, while quoting the eyewitness, said that a lack of safety and warning signs led to the tragic deaths of these motorcyclists. It may be mentioned here that it is the third incident at the site due to not attaching safety and warning signs by the said contractor. 

