Poor sanitation not to be tolerated: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that poor sanitation would not be tolerated under any circumstances rather strict action would be taken against the negligent contractors.

Presiding over a meeting of Suthra Punjab Campaign, he expressed strong dismay over poor performance of the contractor in Jaranwala and issued strict directions for the issuance of a notice.

He directed that fifteen union councils should be made completely zero-waste and this target should be achieved within one week. He directed to complete desilting work without delay and said that no obstruction in the drainage system would be accepted. He further ordered that large and small garbage heaps should be removed to achieve zero-waste status across the district.

He said that sanitation machinery must remain active in the field at all times so that cleanliness goals are met in full.

He particularly highlighted the need to improve sanitation arrangements in Faisalabad City and Saddar areas and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of a proper cleanliness mechanism on Sundays. He said that garbage heaps accumulating outside shops in bazaars after midday were unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

He also expressed concern over ineffective monitoring in the control room and growing negligence in the system.

The cleanliness efforts must be visible on the ground in every street, neighborhood and village while citizens’ complaints should be addressed without delay, he added.