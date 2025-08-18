Open Menu

Poor Sanitation Not To Be Tolerated: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:36 PM

Poor sanitation not to be tolerated: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that poor sanitation would not be tolerated under any circumstances rather strict action would be taken against the negligent contractors

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that poor sanitation would not be tolerated under any circumstances rather strict action would be taken against the negligent contractors.

Presiding over a meeting of Suthra Punjab Campaign, he expressed strong dismay over poor performance of the contractor in Jaranwala and issued strict directions for the issuance of a notice.

He directed that fifteen union councils should be made completely zero-waste and this target should be achieved within one week. He directed to complete desilting work without delay and said that no obstruction in the drainage system would be accepted. He further ordered that large and small garbage heaps should be removed to achieve zero-waste status across the district.

He said that sanitation machinery must remain active in the field at all times so that cleanliness goals are met in full.

He particularly highlighted the need to improve sanitation arrangements in Faisalabad City and Saddar areas and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of a proper cleanliness mechanism on Sundays. He said that garbage heaps accumulating outside shops in bazaars after midday were unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

He also expressed concern over ineffective monitoring in the control room and growing negligence in the system.

The cleanliness efforts must be visible on the ground in every street, neighborhood and village while citizens’ complaints should be addressed without delay, he added.

Recent Stories

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordinat ..

Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain

11 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world cha ..

Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev

26 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Mal ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..

10 minutes ago
 RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Mul ..

RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure

10 minutes ago
 The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaud ..

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates ..

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to ..

Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation ..

10 minutes ago
SSP investigation orders senior officers to person ..

SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime p ..

10 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egyp ..

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt

41 minutes ago
 TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patie ..

TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner

26 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s ..

Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam

26 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Ch ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot

26 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan