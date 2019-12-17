Poor security measures: Unidentified woman makes entry in Parliament House

What calls poor security measures or negligence of security staff, an unidentified woman on Tuesday entered in a committee room while meeting of sub-committee of the public accounts committee was in progress at the Parliament Houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) What calls poor security measures or negligence of security staff, an unidentified woman on Tuesday entered in a committee room while meeting of sub-committee of the public accounts committee was in progress at the Parliament Houses.The woman entered the committee room and asked from Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed while shaking his arm about meeting purpose.Following the development, committee members include Senator Mushahid Hussain, Senator Sherry Rehman, and MNA Sheraz went shocked.

The committee convener Rehman called security staff for probe but he was absent from the gate.The sources said that security standard has been drop down since the PTI government assumed charge of the country and Asad Qaisar got elected as speaker.

It is said Asad Qaisar is not a good administrator, adding that questions have been raised over his wife visits in the Parliament as well.

Since the PTI government assumed charge of the Parliament, Pashtu community has been found dominating in the Parliament Houses premises.The sources said that the matter of entry of the woman at the committee room next to the prime minister chamber is a great source of concern and an open question over the security team of the Parliament.Talking to Online, Senator Rehman said the woman arrived in the committee room mistakenly and once she got to know left the room saying apology.

When asked whether the committee reported the incident to the relevant authority, she didn't comment.It is pertinent to mention that millions of rupees have been spent on the Parliament House security.