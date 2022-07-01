Poor ventilation spoils the puppet show

The mesmerizing performance of the puppeteer artists at National Puppet Theatre marred by poor ventilation and improper arrangements here on Friday

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The mesmerizing performance of the puppeteer artists at National Puppet Theatre marred by poor ventilation and improper arrangements here on Friday.

The Puppet show was arranged by the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) at Liaqat Memorial Hall.

Qasim Malhi, a nine years old spectator expressed resentment that the performance of the puppeteers was full of entertainment, but the stifle ambiance of the auditorium amid poor ventilation spoiled the taste of the show.

"I came here with my grandson, but I am unable to sit in and enjoy the performance of the artists due the suffocation in the hall," said Shamim Langha, an old man sitting outside the auditorium.

A PNCA official told APP that the performance of the fans dropped low due to mass gathering amid scorching heat and there was no air conditioners facility at Liaqat Memorial Hall.

"It is a free show for public and hundreds of spectators come to enjoy in every puppet show and we do not have enough space to facilitate hundreds of people. In the peak of summer season, it is a challenging task to provide extraordinary facilities to the audience", he said.