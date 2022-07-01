UrduPoint.com

Poor Ventilation Spoils The Puppet Show

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Poor ventilation spoils the puppet show

The mesmerizing performance of the puppeteer artists at National Puppet Theatre marred by poor ventilation and improper arrangements here on Friday

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The mesmerizing performance of the puppeteer artists at National Puppet Theatre marred by poor ventilation and improper arrangements here on Friday.

The Puppet show was arranged by the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) at Liaqat Memorial Hall.

Qasim Malhi, a nine years old spectator expressed resentment that the performance of the puppeteers was full of entertainment, but the stifle ambiance of the auditorium amid poor ventilation spoiled the taste of the show.

"I came here with my grandson, but I am unable to sit in and enjoy the performance of the artists due the suffocation in the hall," said Shamim Langha, an old man sitting outside the auditorium.

A PNCA official told APP that the performance of the fans dropped low due to mass gathering amid scorching heat and there was no air conditioners facility at Liaqat Memorial Hall.

"It is a free show for public and hundreds of spectators come to enjoy in every puppet show and we do not have enough space to facilitate hundreds of people. In the peak of summer season, it is a challenging task to provide extraordinary facilities to the audience", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Man

Recent Stories

Police killed notorious gangster involved in over ..

Police killed notorious gangster involved in over 500 cases: IGP

4 minutes ago
 8 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

8 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Sindh CM takes a ride in People's Bus Service

Sindh CM takes a ride in People's Bus Service

4 minutes ago
 Equal opportunities essential for country's progre ..

Equal opportunities essential for country's progress: Samreen

10 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing capabilities to strengthen national ..

Govt utilizing capabilities to strengthen national economy: Nawab Salman Khan Kh ..

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Strength Lifting C'ship from Saturday

Punjab Strength Lifting C'ship from Saturday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.