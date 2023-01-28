Poor will not be burdened; Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Saturday said that multiple proposals were papered for IMF review; let me be clear, the poor people will not be burdened from gas price hike.

Talking to a private news channel, the state minister claimed that his Ministry had devised a broader framework under which 50 percent of the country's total population, comprising the poorest of the poor, would be saved from the gas price hike.

The Prime Minister has been presented with suggestions that, if approved, will satisfy both the IMF and the general populace.

Musadik Malik said that very soon, we would be able to cut down circular debt and the problems in the gas sector would be fixed.

Repudiating the possibility or proposals to extend the constitutional term by imposing a financial emergency, he said that no such proposal or possibility had been considered at the party level.