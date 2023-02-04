UrduPoint.com

POP Demands Restoration Of Peace In Militancy Hit Areas, Eradication Of Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 08:20 PM

POP demands restoration of peace in militancy hit areas, eradication of terrorism

Members of Pekhawar Olasi Pasoon (POP) a peace movement here on Saturday in a protest demonstration, demanded restoration of peace in militancy hit areas of the province and to eradicate terrorism from the lands of Pakhtuns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Members of Pekhawar Olasi Pasoon (POP) a peace movement here on Saturday in a protest demonstration, demanded restoration of peace in militancy hit areas of the province and to eradicate terrorism from the lands of Pakhtuns.

The protest was organized in front of Peshawar Press Club attended by a leader of Awami National Party, Sardar Hussain Babak, MNA Mohsin Dawar and Head of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen and a large number of general public.

The participants of the protest were holding white flags and chanted slogans in favour of restoration of peace and tranquility in their areas. Aim of the protest, according to the speakers, was frequent incidents of target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, terror incidents, robberies and poor law and order in merged districts including South Waziristan.

Speaking at the event, MNA Mohsin Dawar said that security agencies were under attack across the province that created a scary situation. He strongly denounced the Police Lines suicide blast that prevailed gloomy situation throughout the province.

Head of PTM, Manzoor Pashteen while addressing the protest said that the problems of Pakhtuns continued to increase including deterioration of law and order in their areas. He said peace was the right of Pakhtun nation and we are demanding Federal and provincial governments to take concrete steps to eliminate terrorism from the Pashtun belt.

