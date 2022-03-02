Pope Francis to be invited to visit Pakistan: Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Wednesday said after the successful visit of Canterbury's Archbishop Justin Welby, it was decided that Pope Francis would be extended an invitation to visit Pakistan

He along with Church of Pakistan's President Bishop Azad Marshall was working on the plan in a bid to further stamp by another world-renowned religious personality that Pakistan was a land of peace and religious harmony, he added in a statement.

Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, said the visit of Canterbury's Archbishop Justin Welby had projected a soft image of Pakistan internationally.

He said only a few miscreants wanted to give a bad name to the country by creating religious disharmony.

He said Pope Francis should come to Pakistan and witness himself that all citizens, including minorities, were enjoying their rights, as enshrined in the Constitution.

He said the believers of Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh or any other faith were equal citizens of the country as per the vision of its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammmad Ali Jinnah.