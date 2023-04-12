Close
Poppy Crop Destroyed In Gadoon Amazi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Poppy crop destroyed in Gadoon Amazi

Local police here on Wednesday destroyed opium poppy that was grown on land of 100 kanals in remote mountainous area of Gadoon Amazai

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) : Local police here on Wednesday destroyed opium poppy that was grown on land of 100 kanals in remote mountainous area of Gadoon Amazai.

According to District Police Office (DPO) , a team of police led by Deputy Superintendent Police Topi, Roshan Zaib destroyed poppy being cultivated on 100 kanal of land in villages of Mangal Chai, Kalugar and adjoining areas.

Police said that operation would be soon conducted to destroy opium in Dalwari, Garhi Bala and Garhi Lower.

It is worth mentioning that opium was grown in these areas but the cultivation was banned in 1984 and afterwards regular operations were being conducted in these areas to destroy opium poppy.

DPO, Najam-ul-Hasnain has said that cultivation of poppy is a first step that led to processing of various forms of narcotics and drugs that are considered as looming threats to future of youngsters. He also urged locals to join hands and help police in their efforts to clear area of opium.

More Stories From Pakistan

