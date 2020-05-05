Poppy crops on 32 kanal land destroyed in Mohmand district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police in Mohmand tribal district have destroyed poppy crop on 32 kanals of land in remote mountainous areas in Kotgai and Qawal in Upper Pranggar

According to Mohmand Police, so far poppy crop on 4052 kanals were destroyed during 27 days campaign in Mohmand district.

In presence of police, the local residents destroyed the crop.

The operation against opium crop was conducted on directives of Regional Police Officer Mardan, Sher Akbar Khan and DPO Fazl Ahmed Jan.