Popular comedian Amanullah remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Popular comedian Amanullah was remembered on his third death anniversary here on Monday.

Born in Gujranwala in 1950, he shifted to Lahore at an early age where he used to sell toffees in buses and at Data Darbar to make ends meet. Fond of singing, his earliest performances were at the Data Darbar. His first stage performance was "One Man Comedy Show" at a local theater in Lahore in which he performed mimicry of famous celebrities.

His first television play "Sixer" with producer Iqbal Effendi was a huge hit. Some of his famous stage plays include "Basheera in Trouble" and "Landa Bazaar". Amanullah performed over 2000 stage plays in a career spanning some 40 years and worked with all the big producers of the time.

A renowned name in the entertainment industry, Amanullah worked tirelessly for decades to bring his personal brand of wholesome comedy to television.

He was a part of a number of successful shows, both on television and on stage, including the wildly popular shows Mazaaq Raat and Khabarnaak. Some of his most popular stage performances include Begum Dish Antenna, Disco Deewane and Shartiya Mithe.

His contributions to the industry were rewarded with a Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan.

Amanullah was reportedly suffering from a number of illnesses, including kidney and liver failure which has been reported as the major cause of death. He had also suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) owing to severe pneumonia.

He died on March 6, 2020, and was buried in Lahore.