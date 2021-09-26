UrduPoint.com

Popularity Graph Of PTI Increases Day By Day: Shaukat Yousafzai

Sun 26th September 2021

Popularity graph of PTI increases day by day: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Culture and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday said that the popularity graph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was increasing with each passing day based on resolving people's problems at their doorstep.

He was addressing a joining-ceremony where large numbers of political workers belonging to other parties have announced joining in PTI at village Zara Shalaun.

The Minister said that people of Shangla have extended their confidence over the leadership of the PTI with approval of Rs21 billion for uplift and development of the area.

He said that district Shangla would be at par with other developed cities by removing long-lasting deprivation of area people.

Shaukat said that the people have rejected the narrative of opposition in the recent Cantonment Boards elections and asked all opposition parties to field a joint candidate against PTI in the general polls to test their popularity.

