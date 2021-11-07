Popularity graph of PTI increases day by day: Minister Transport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Malik Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir on Sunday said that the popularity graph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was increasing with each passing day based on resolving people's problems at their doorstep.

He was addressing a joining-ceremony where large numbers of political workers belonging to other parties have announced joining in PTI at village Atlas Khan, tehsil Meriaan, district Bannu.

The Minister said that people of Bannu have extended their confidence over the leadership of the PTI with approval of several developmental projects for the area.

He said that PTI would also emerge a victory in upcoming general elections on the basis of performance.

On the occasion, a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Aslam Khan Barakzai along with his family and supporters has announced joining PTI. Minister Shah Mohammad Khan welcomed new entrants and congratulated them for being a part of the people-friendly political party of the country.