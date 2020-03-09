Popularity of government hajj scheme decreases significantly

The popularity of Government Hajj Scheme have significantly decreased as only 149,330 applied this year for performing the sacred religious ceremony as comparing to 216,542 applications submitted last year under the scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The popularity of Government Hajj Scheme have significantly decreased as only 149,330 applied this year for performing the sacred religious ceremony as comparing to 216,542 applications submitted last year under the scheme. The main reason of the diminished interest in government scheme is overall increase in hajj expenses and very little difference with private Hajj packages. This year 67,000 less applications were received in Government Hajj Scheme as comparing to last year due to inflation and increase in rupee-Riyal parity ratio, but government package is still cheaper as comparing to private hajj packages which starts from Rs 675,000 per person and touches Rs four million mark. A total of 179, 210 will perform hajj this year including 107,526 under government scheme and 71,684 under private scheme.

The government hajj package is Rs 463,445 for north region and Rs 486,270 each without Qurbani.

While with sacrifice package for North region is Rs 486,270 and Rs 478,520 per person for South region.

The Hajj 2019 packages were Rs 436,000 each for North region and Rs 426,000 for south region. Hajj package of hajj 2018 and 2017 were Rs 2,80,000 and Rs 2,70,000 hajj package for North and South zones of the country respectively. Commenting on the decrease in hajj applications, Vice President Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi told APP that the purchasing power of people has diminished significantly due to inflation.

The government hajj package is still cheaper as compare to private packages. Responding to a question, he said extensive hajj training programme will be started after balloting.

Talking to APP, a ministry official said the ministry tried its best to keep the package at minimum possible level.

