Popularity of Historical Alla Ditta caves getting momentum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The popularity of historical caves of Shah Allah Ditta commonly known as the 'Sadhu ka Bagh' was getting momentum rapidly attracting a large number of people across the country.

The 25,00-year old Buddhist caves are located next to the shrine of Hazrat Shah Allah Ditta, a Mughal-era-saint, in the Margalla Hills of the capital.

A beautiful Shah Allah Ditta is a centuries-old village located at the foothills of the Margalla Hills.

"Relics of the Buddhist era dating back to the 8th century can be found here along with burnt diyas and trees with amulets tied to them", commented Muhammad Awais who came from Abotabad to visit these caves.

Ghulam Rasool, a caretaker of the caves informed that they were taking care of these caves ever since their grandfather who was granted this responsibility from a Hindu family after participation.

He said the archaeological evidence of this historical place indicated that the the platform-like formations surrounding the area were first used for meditation by Buddhist monks and later by Hindu sadhus before Muslim ascetics took over during the Mughal era, he informed.

