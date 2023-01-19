UrduPoint.com

Popularity Of Imran Khan Nosedived: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Popularity of Imran Khan nosedived: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has noted a plummet in the popularity of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that PTI's entire leadership has failed, that's why they have only one candidate to contest every by-election

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has noted a plummet in the popularity of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that PTI's entire leadership has failed, that's why they have only one candidate to contest every by-election.

Addressing a news conference, Awais Leghari said that the the people will reject Imran Khan's politics in coming by electing.

The by-election, as announced by the Election Commission, will be held on February 26. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Ammar Leghari as its candidate for NA-193 Rajanpur.

"We will empower the youth with the support of the people," said Awais Leghari requesting people to vote for PML-N candidate.

He said that people especially youth no longer believe in Imran Khan's false promises. Despite securing youth vote in successive elections, Imran Khan did not take oath as member of the National Assembly.

This time also, he said Imran Khan won't even take oath, if wins election. Khan is only wasting national money and time and frustrating a democratic process.

Last year, Imran Khan won the elections himself in seven Constituencies and wasted the votes of elders, mothers and sisters by not taking even oath as elected member of the parliament, leave alone representing the constituency or serving the nation.

He said Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) candidate will defeat Imran Khan.

