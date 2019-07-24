UrduPoint.com
Popularity Of PM Imran In USA Surprises Donald Trump: Shaukat Basra

Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:21 PM

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Shaukat Basra said Wednesday that warm welcome of Imran Khan in USA had pleasantly surprised the President Donald Trump as he called him the most popular Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Shaukat Basra said Wednesday that warm welcome of Imran Khan in USA had pleasantly surprised the President Donald Trump as he called him the most popular Prime Minister.

While talking to a private news channel, he expressed his views that world was aware of Trump's blunt attitude, he behaved with our PM gently and paid respect to him moreover PM Imran Khan maintained his grace and country's dignity as well.

"Not just me but the whole nation is celebrating the joy at a successful visit to USA," adding loyalty with the masses was PTI's first and last priority whereas opposition parties remained honest to their parties' interests.

"PML-N's spokespersons would certainly dislike the national institutions as their leaders had been declared convicts for looting the national kitty," he responded to a question.

