'Population balance' can help remove social inequalities: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and on middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that striking balance in population growth could help in removing social inequalities hindering in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to APP, he said it was need of the hour to follow family planning methodology, keeping in view the health complications of mother and baby.

Asharfi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said as per reports, the deficiency of Vitamin D was a common factor in Pakistani women.

Moreover, he added Vitamin-D deficiency was a key determinant of maternal and neonatal health's problems.

He categorically stated that it was purely a health subject and one should consult with a medical specialist for more babies instead of a religious scholar.

He further said in Shariah, there was no room for a plenty of babies until you had enough resources for their proper upbringing in the society.

He said islam had given clear-cut directions on the better health, quality education and state-of-the-art training of the children.

He said if a man who was living below the poverty line due to his low income, he should avoid further additions of children in his family.

On the contrary, if a man who could afford all the basic amenities for his children, he may plan for more babies in his life, he added.

Ashrafi said no doubt, Islam had permitted to keep four wives at the same time but on the basis of social equality and justice.

Regarding marriageable age of girls, he said besides puberty, maturity was also an essential part of matrimonial life as women had to deal with multiple family affairs and if they were not mature enough, how could they manage to handle the family affairs in best possible way.

He thanked the Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulation and Coordination in changing the slogan pertaining to 'two kids' as it had created a conflict between the ministry and religious scholars.

The new slogan of 'population balance' had bridged the gap between the two important segments of the society, he added.

He urged the Ulema and Mashaykh to highlight this issue particularly in their Friday sermons in a bid to establish a healthy society which guarantees progress and prosperity of the country.