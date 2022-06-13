UrduPoint.com

Population Balance Key To All Social Inequalities: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Population balance key to all social inequalities: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said population balance was the key to all social inequalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said population balance was the key to all social inequalities.

Addressing National Ulema Conference on Population Balance: Need, Importance and Islamic Teachings here, he said islam did not allow anyone to give birth a number of babies until you had enough resources for their proper upbringing in the society.

Asharfi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said that Shariah had given clear-cut direction on the better health, quality education and state-of-the-art training of the children.

He said no doubt, Islam had permitted to keep four wives at the same time but on the basis of social equality and justice.

Regarding marriageable age of the girls, he said besides puberty, maturity was also essential to tie the knot as she had to deal with multiple family affairs during married life.

He made it clear that there was no bar to follow population planning in Islam keeping in view the health issues of the mother and baby.

Ashrafi said if a man who was living below the poverty line due to his low income, he should avoid further additions of children in his family adding on the contrary, if a man who could afford all the basic amenities for their children, he may give the birth as many children as he liked.

He thanked the Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulation and Coordination to change the slogan of "two kids are good enough" as it had created conflict between the ministry and religious scholars.

The new slogan of 'population balance' had bridged the gap between the two important segments of the society, he added.

He urged the Ulema and Mashaykh to highlight this issue in their Friday sermons for the establishment of a healthy society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Married Man Same Middle East May Family All

Recent Stories

Farmers advised to pay special attention towards f ..

Farmers advised to pay special attention towards fruit giving plants

43 seconds ago
 Bilawal to undertake visit to Iran on June 14-15

Bilawal to undertake visit to Iran on June 14-15

45 seconds ago
 High stakes as Macron battles to keep parliament m ..

High stakes as Macron battles to keep parliament majority

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldw ..

Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide

51 seconds ago
 FPCCI lauds employees' salary increase in federal ..

FPCCI lauds employees' salary increase in federal budget

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of Arts starts Summer Ar ..

Pakistan National Council of Arts starts Summer Arts Course for kids

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.