UrduPoint.com

Population Census Stands Important

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Population census stands important

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah on Monday visited several areas to educate people about the importance of the Population Census.

Accompanied by district coordinator of the digital census Aniyatullah Khan Niazi visited Piran Kot besides other localities and reviewed progress of the population of census' teams and met with residents.

He asked people to cooperate with the teams by providing accurate data which played a key role in development plans.

He said the census was a crucial exercise that would provide foundations for development of the country and added that accurate data should be shared to make the process successful.

On the occasion, he issued directives to the supervisors and enumerators regarding coverage of the negative population.

He asked them that all possible efforts were made to fulfill this national duty in an efficient and transparent manner.

