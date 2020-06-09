Population Center Pakistan invites entries for National Poster Competition

Population Center Pakistan (PCP) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) started receiving entries for a "National Poster Competition" on Pakistan's Rapid Population growth and its cross cutting impact on the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Population Center Pakistan (PCP) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) started receiving entries for a "National Poster Competition" on Pakistan's Rapid Population growth and its cross cutting impact on the country.

The theme of the competition is, "striking balance for sustainable population growth" and participants from school, college and universities all over the country are invited to show their skills.

Entries can be in any art from including Digital, Watercolor and posters paints while the posters size should be 20x30 inches.

One student can only submit one entry.

First, second and third winner of the competition would be awarded with the cash prize of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively, said an official of PCP.

Interested students are directed to download the detailed guidelines of the competition from official website of PNCA. Entries will be received, till June 28th, physically and online via email as per the guidance.