UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Population Center Pakistan Invites Entries For National Poster Competition

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 06:57 PM

Population Center Pakistan invites entries for National Poster Competition

Population Center Pakistan (PCP) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) started receiving entries for a "National Poster Competition" on Pakistan's Rapid Population growth and its cross cutting impact on the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Population Center Pakistan (PCP) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) started receiving entries for a "National Poster Competition" on Pakistan's Rapid Population growth and its cross cutting impact on the country.

The theme of the competition is, "striking balance for sustainable population growth" and participants from school, college and universities all over the country are invited to show their skills.

Entries can be in any art from including Digital, Watercolor and posters paints while the posters size should be 20x30 inches.

One student can only submit one entry.

First, second and third winner of the competition would be awarded with the cash prize of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively, said an official of PCP.

Interested students are directed to download the detailed guidelines of the competition from official website of PNCA. Entries will be received, till June 28th, physically and online via email as per the guidance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Student June All From

Recent Stories

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Milgem Class Corvette He ..

6 minutes ago

Cabinet approves the reformation ofthe Board of Di ..

9 minutes ago

India targeting Kashmiris to overcome shame receiv ..

12 minutes ago

Belarus announces 24,506 COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

2 hours ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 09 Ju ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.