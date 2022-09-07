Population control awareness drive underway in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Mobile service units of population welfare department were actively working to create an awareness about population control in remote areas across the district.

The mobile service units working under the supervision of qualified lady doctors were providing awareness to women.

District Officer population welfare Aftab Ahmed Awan expressed these views while talking at Public Relations Office. He was accompanied by Deputy District Officer Muhammad Hassan.

He further informed that the department was also contacting the preachers of the mosques so that they could aware the people about the immense spread of the population.

Mr Aftab said that family health clinics of the department were also working at the tehsil level where surgery and other medical facilities are being provided. Apart from it, 64 welfare centers are also providing services across the district.

The District Officer Population Welfare said that an awareness campaign will also be conducted through social media under the directions of the Director General population welfare Punjab Saman Rai. An integrated awareness campaign is being launched through videos and other informative posts, he concluded.