UrduPoint.com

Population Control Awareness Drive Underway In The District

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Population control awareness drive underway in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Mobile service units of population welfare department were actively working to create an awareness about population control in remote areas across the district.

The mobile service units working under the supervision of qualified lady doctors were providing awareness to women.

District Officer population welfare Aftab Ahmed Awan expressed these views while talking at Public Relations Office. He was accompanied by Deputy District Officer Muhammad Hassan.

He further informed that the department was also contacting the preachers of the mosques so that they could aware the people about the immense spread of the population.

Mr Aftab said that family health clinics of the department were also working at the tehsil level where surgery and other medical facilities are being provided. Apart from it, 64 welfare centers are also providing services across the district.

The District Officer Population Welfare said that an awareness campaign will also be conducted through social media under the directions of the Director General population welfare Punjab Saman Rai. An integrated awareness campaign is being launched through videos and other informative posts, he concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Population Welfare Mobile Social Media Women Family From

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.