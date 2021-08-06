Population control termed imperative for equitable resources distribution, economic growth

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Ali Shehzad said that the dream of equitable distribution of resources and economic development cannot be realized without controlling the population.

Speaking at a culture show held jointly by district administration and Population Welfare Department at Raza Hall on Friday, he informed that cultural shows and activities are an effective means of creating awareness about population welfare.

Citizens should realize their responsibility and implement a small family policy to reduce the burden on the country's resources, he stated.

District Population Welfare Officer Mazhar Iqbal, Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Malik Muhammad Hassan and Tehsil Population Welfare Officer Hamad Dilawar were also present on the occasion.

Magic shows, cultural dances and art exhibitions were also held.

Mr Shehzad hat district administration was trying to create awareness among the people about population control through cultural programmes and other awareness campaigns. The purpose of holding the cultural show is to create awareness about population control, the DC informed and congratulated the district administration team for organizing the show .

He said, all activities were suspended for two years due to the epidemic of Corona, so the cultural shows are a continuation of World Population.

Later, he distributed shields among the best performing population officers.