Population department concerned over growth of population in Pakistan

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :District Population Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Riaz Ahmed Shar said World Population Day was observed on July 11, every year and Department of Population Welfare organizes rallies and seminars to mark the occasion.

He said, however these seminars and rallies were terminated due to Coronavirus pandemic this year.

In his message on the occasion of World Population Day, Riaz Ahmed Shar said the population of Pakistan was increasing day by day which was a matter of concern.

He appealed the general public to act on the Population Welfare Program in order to maintain a small family and control the increasing population of the country.