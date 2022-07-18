Population department creating awareness about family planning

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :District Officer Population Welfare Department Sheery Sukhan Monday said the department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that sidelined section of the population and young people could plan their families.

Talking to APP, she informed that Population Welfare Department, Rawalpindi, had chalked out week-long programmes in connection with "World Population Day".

Sherry said that seminars, walks and workshops are being organized in all tehsils of the district, including Taxila, Murree, Gujar Khan, Kotli Sattian, Kahutta and Rawalpindi, to mobilize the population of the district's rural areas and raise awareness on various issues, including family planning and the concept of small family size.

She added the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses, and Population Welfare Department was trying its utmost to guide the youngsters about the challenges of population outbreaks.

