Population Dept Actively Working To Reduce Population Pressure: DPWO
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) District Population Welfare Officer (DPW) Peshawar, Samiullah Khan has stated that the Department of Population Welfare is actively working day and night to reduce population pressure and build a healthier society. Over 80 welfare Centres have been established across the district, where trained staff provide citizens with free contraceptive medicines and guidance.
He added that the department is not only focusing on population control but also taking effective steps to improve maternal and child health. Medicines for common illnesses are being delivered to people's doorsteps to ensure basic healthcare services are available to every household.
According to Samiullah Khan, the department’s mobile service units have been made more efficient and are now visiting villages and settlements to provide free medical services.
In addition, free medical camps are being organized in various parts of the district, where both contraceptives and medicines for common illnesses are made available.
He emphasized that population control is a fundamental right of every citizen, and for this purpose, both public awareness and access to services are being given equal importance.
The department’s qualified and trained staff is always ready to serve the public.
Despite limited financial resources, the department is making every possible effort to provide timely and quality facilities to the people. APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged
Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lodhran secures top position in Punjab under CM's performance indicators21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm ‘All-Weather Strategic Partnership’ during 6th Strategic Dialogue: FO S ..30 minutes ago
-
AIOU strengthens media education by updating curriculum31 minutes ago
-
Father, Son drown while crossing Indus River in DI Khan31 minutes ago
-
Capacity building workshop held in Maneshra to enhance police officers’ skills40 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh Police clinch top positions in Punjab Police Inter-District Games 202541 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces food package for flood affectees41 minutes ago
-
11th Hukoomat Nahi Khidmat camp held in Muzaffargarh41 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets former Belgium PM, discusses climate change, Kashmir issue51 minutes ago
-
Rising enrollments put pressure on Capital’s govt schools1 hour ago
-
CM KP announces commendation for Rescue 1122 Spokesperson1 hour ago
-
DC for strict action against illegal mining of placer gold1 hour ago