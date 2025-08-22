Open Menu

Population Dept Actively Working To Reduce Population Pressure: DPWO

Published August 22, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) District Population Welfare Officer (DPW) Peshawar, Samiullah Khan has stated that the Department of Population Welfare is actively working day and night to reduce population pressure and build a healthier society. Over 80 welfare Centres have been established across the district, where trained staff provide citizens with free contraceptive medicines and guidance.

He added that the department is not only focusing on population control but also taking effective steps to improve maternal and child health. Medicines for common illnesses are being delivered to people's doorsteps to ensure basic healthcare services are available to every household.

According to Samiullah Khan, the department’s mobile service units have been made more efficient and are now visiting villages and settlements to provide free medical services.

In addition, free medical camps are being organized in various parts of the district, where both contraceptives and medicines for common illnesses are made available.

He emphasized that population control is a fundamental right of every citizen, and for this purpose, both public awareness and access to services are being given equal importance.

The department’s qualified and trained staff is always ready to serve the public.

Despite limited financial resources, the department is making every possible effort to provide timely and quality facilities to the people. APP/aqk

