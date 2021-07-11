UrduPoint.com
Population Dept Holds Rally To Mark 'World Population Day'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

Population dept holds rally to mark 'World Population Day'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Population Welfare Department Sunday observed the 'World Population Day' like other parts of the world to highlight the problems of overpopulation and raise awareness about its effects on the environment and development.

District Population Officer Abdul Ghaffar Memon, Dr Rabia Memon and others led the awareness rally.

Addressing the rally, the district population officer said special programmes were organized in all four talukas of the district to raise awareness about the importance of family planning so that growing trend of overpopulation could be contained.

In awareness programmes, people were urged to provide balanced diet to the babies along with mother feeding and mandatory intervals should be maintained in pregnancies, he added.

