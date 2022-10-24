Population Dept marks United Nations Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Population Welfare Department observed the United Nations Day, here on Monday.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the United Nations and pay tribute to the United Nations for its contributions to population welfare, health, education, gender-based violence and social protection sectors.

Population Welfare Department Director General Saman Rai said that it was a great pleasure to celebrate the UN Day as the UN had brought different nations together for a common cause, including Pakistan.

"With over three-decade-long journey of Population Welfare and United Nations, we have improved population welfare services across Punjab," she added.

The ceremony was also attended by Programme Manager UNFPA Shoaib Shehzad, Director A&F Shahid Nusrat, Director PME Dr Zubda Riaz, Additional Director M&E Mrs Bushra Naveed, Deputy Director IEC Muhammad Akhtar Bhatti and other officials of the Population Welfare Department.