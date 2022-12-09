Population Dept organises competition at Jilani Park

The Punjab Population Welfare Department organised a competition for healthy children at Jilani Park, here on Friday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Population Welfare Department organised a competition for healthy children at Jilani Park, here on Friday.

The aim of the competition was to promote the message of family planning, maternal and child health and building a prosperous society among masses.

Children from 2 to 5 years of age participated in the competition from across Punjab.

The contestants were compared on the basis of complete course of immunization, weight, height, growth and appropriate interval in birth.

Director General Population Welfare Saman Roy distributed gifts among the winning children.

Director Admin and Finance of Population Welfare Department Shahid Nusrat, Additional Director Bushra Naveed, District Population Welfare Officer Lahore Mazhar Iqbal, other officers and a large number of people attended the event.