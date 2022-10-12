Population dept starts family planning campaign at UC level

Population Welfare department has started a special campaign at union council (UC) level to offer free medicines for family planning and other facilities during their door-to-door mobilization in the district on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Population Welfare department has started a special campaign at union council (UC) level to offer free medicines for family planning and other facilities during their door-to-door mobilization in the district on Wednesday.

As per directives of the director general population welfare department Punjab, the District Population Welfare Officer Aftab Ahmed Awan and Tehsil Officer Shiekh Hammad Dilawar organized a free medical camp at Union Council No-3, Shadaab Colony where a large number of women availed the facility of free checkup.

The women were informed about the benefits of family planning and free medicines were also provided to them at the camp.

The District Population Welfare Officer inspected the free medical camp and lauded the team for offering facilities to masses. He said that the department would continue to organize such events in future to make the family planning campaign successful.

Later, the department also organized an awareness walk at Allah Shafi Chowk and a large number of people participated in the activity..