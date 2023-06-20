UrduPoint.com

Population Explosion Poses Socioeconomic Challenges: CM Aide

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023

Population explosion poses socioeconomic challenges: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari visited District Population Welfare Office Swat and that population explosions were posing different socioeconomic challenges that could be tackled through the adoption of family planning techniques.

He said this during a briefing given by District Population Welfare Officer Asim Zia Kakakhel about the organizational structure, field formation, activities and performance of the department at the district level.

Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari expressed satisfaction with the performance and emphasized that more attention should be paid to creating awareness regarding the adverse effects of overpopulation.

