Population growth major challenge for developing countries: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that population growth is a big challenge for developing countries.

Addressing a ceremony here, she said that the media can create awareness among people regarding population growth.

She said the media is the kingmaker in today's era, whoever the media makes good is good and whoever it makes bad is bad, however, the media should shoulder the responsibility of rightly informing people.

Azma Bokhari said that social issues should be highlighted in the country. "Many Islamic countries favour family planning in their countries and the Punjab government was the first to ban the marriage of underage girls."

The minister said that they were ensuring transport facilities for women. "Abuse, mistreatment, killings and burnings are not the destiny of this country. We have to take this country forward and economic conditions in Pakistan are improving," he added.